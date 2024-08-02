Rescue operation underway to trace 45 missing people after cloudbursts in HP

Rescue operations were underway on Friday, 2 August to trace over 45 people missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, while at least 29 people stranded at the site of a power project in the state were brought to safety overnight, officials said.

Cloudbursts in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts on Wednesday, 31 July had left five people dead and over 45 missing.

Thirty-three people were also stuck in Malana II power project in Manikaran area of Kullu district.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, said 29 out of the 33 have been rescued.

A wall and way to a tunnel was damaged due to rains and water entered the barrage but the teams of the NDRF and home guard managed to rescue 29 people, while four persons are still in the power house.