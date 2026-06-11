Retired civil servants seek Pradhan's exit over NEET, CBSE controversies

A group of 73 retired civil servants has called for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him politically accountable for the controversies surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the recent problems in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 examinations.

In an open letter issued on 10 June, the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a collective of retired members of the All India Services and Central Services, said the repeated failures in the conduct of national-level examinations had "shattered the dreams and futures of millions of young Indians" and severely undermined public trust in the country's education system.

The signatories include several prominent former bureaucrats and diplomats, among them former Delhi lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung, former chief election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, former foreign secretary and national security adviser Shivshankar Menon, former information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and former Punjab DGP Julio Ribeiro.

The group said the integrity of India's apex testing and evaluation bodies stood "completely compromised", citing the recurring controversies surrounding NEET examinations and the recent rollout of CBSE's On Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Referring to the NEET-UG examination, the letter said repeated paper leaks had undermined the aspirations of more than 23 lakh students and raised serious questions about the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).