RG Kar: Bengal govt invites junior docs for meeting at Mamata's residence

Stalemate continues over the discussions between the West Bengal government and the junior doctors over the rape and murder of the female doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital even after the government issues a fresh invitation to the protesting doctors.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant has informed the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) that a meeting at the official residence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been scheduled at 6 pm on Saturday.

However, in the email communiqué from the chief secretary, the number of delegates has been capped to 15 members only. Although the junior doctors are yet to communicate their decision on the matter, sources said that most junior doctors are insisting that at least 30 doctors must be included in the meeting, considering that one representative from each of the 26 colleges should be part of the delegation.