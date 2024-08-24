Kolkata doctor's case: Lie detection tests begin for main accused, 6 others

The lie detection tests on the main accused and six others in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital started on Saturday, 24 August officials said.

The polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, will be conducted in the prison, where he is lodged, while the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civic volunteer, will undergo testing at the agency's office, the officials said.

A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests, they said.

The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday, 22 August that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.