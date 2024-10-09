RG Kar: Junior doctors to distribute leaflets at Kolkata Puja pandals outlining their demands

Agitating junior doctors will distribute leaflets outlining their demands for justice for their murdered colleague at various Durga Puja pandals across the city on Wednesday besides holding a blood donation camp, one of the agitating medics said.

"Tomorrow we will hold a blood donation camp and distribute leaflets at various puja pandals, highlighting our demands. The mass resignation of our senior doctors earlier during the day has boosted our confidence, but we believe that the West Bengal government is exerting pressure on them," junior medic Debasish Halder said on Tuesday night.

Seven junior doctors have been on a fast-unto-death since Saturday night, supported by several senior colleagues who joined them in solidarity.

Earlier during the day, more than 50 doctors at RG Kar hospital tendered mass resignations to back the junior doctors' cause.

However, the state government claimed it had not received any such resignation letters.

