Rhino carcass in Manas National Park: Authorities say infighting caused death

A one-horned rhino carcass was found at Assam’s Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the authorities turned down the possibility of any attempt of poaching behind the rhino’s death.

Vaibhav Mathur, the director of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve told IANS, “It was a female rhino which was actively monitored. It got injured due to infighting with a male rhino a few days ago and after July 23 it was not detected during the daily inspection of the forest staff.”

Later, the carcass of the rhino was discovered on July 31 night.

“The nasal bone of the rhino was intact and therefore there were no chances of a poaching attempt being made on the rhino,” Mathur said.