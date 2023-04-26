Rickshaw-puller dragged under car for 200 metres in Lutyens' Delhi, driver held

According to the police, the medical examination of the accused driver, identified as Farman, 25, a resident of Murad Nagar near Ghaziabad, will ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.



The official said that the car hit the cycle rickshaw on Firoz Shah road and subsequently dragged Manoj for some distance.



Tayal said that the crime team had arrived at the spot and that legal action is being taken.



The police seized the Maruti Swift car involved in the accident, and it had also sustained damage to its front side.



This event has sparked memories of the dreadful Kanjhawala accident that occurred on January 1. During that incident, a 20-year-old woman was struck by a car, and died an agonising death as her body was dragged under the vehicle for nearly 90 minutes, covering approximately 10-12 km before being discovered naked and mutilated on the road.