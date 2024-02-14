Right to free passage to be balanced with right to freedom of expression: HC on farmers' protest

The right of free passage of public at large is to be balanced with the right of freedom of speech and expression, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stated on Tuesday, 13 February while hearing two separate petitions pertaining to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

"It is not disputed that the right of free passage of public at large is to be balanced with the right of freedom of speech and expression and that none of them existing in isolation can be put-forth so that the general public is not put to any inconvenience," stated the court.

With these observations, the bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji issued notices to the Centre, and the states of Haryana and Punjab, asking them to file status reports before February 15, the next date of hearing.

The court also directed that Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Delhi Home Secretary be impleaded as respondents in the petitions.

One petitioner has sought directions from the court to stay all "obstructive" actions by the governments of Haryana, Punjab and Union government against the farmers' protest while the other petitioner has pleaded for directions to ensure no highway is blocked by the protesters and action against agitators for blocking the roads.

Farmers on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march after a meeting with Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, which remain inconclusive.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

The court was hopeful that all parties would sit together to resolve the matter.