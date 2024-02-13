Talks with Union ministers inconclusive, farmers to march to Delhi

Farmers are set to begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march Tuesday morning, 13 February, a farmer leader asserted after their five-hour-long meeting with Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.

"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks.... We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," he said.

The meeting began at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at around 6.30 pm and concluded just before midnight.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, among others, were part of the meeting.

"We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," Pandher told reporters after the meeting ended just before midnight.

In the meeting, the Centre is learnt to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, sources said.