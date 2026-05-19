Right to life includes freedom from dog attacks, says SC; upholds order barring return of relocated strays
Apex court refuses to revisit directions on stray dogs, says canines picked up from public spaces must not be released back to original locations
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to modify or recall its earlier directions on the relocation and sterilisation of stray dogs, reiterating that dogs removed from public places after sterilisation and vaccination cannot be released back to their original locations.
Holding that the right to life with dignity includes the right to live without the threat of dog attacks, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria dismissed all petitions seeking reconsideration of its earlier order and upheld the standard operating procedures framed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.
The court also directed states and Union Territories to strengthen infrastructure for managing stray dogs, observing that implementation of the Animal Birth Control Programme remained patchy and inadequate despite rising incidents of dog attacks across the country.
No return to original locations
The bench reaffirmed its November 2025 directions that stray dogs picked up from educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and other public places should be relocated to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination and must not be released back to the areas from where they were removed.
The court said authorities must ensure effective implementation of these directions in the interest of public safety.
Observing that there had been a “discernible absence” of sustained efforts by governments to address the growing stray dog population, the bench said sterilisation programmes remained sporadic, underfunded and unevenly implemented across jurisdictions.
Public safety a constitutional concern
“The right to live with dignity encompasses the right to live freely without threat of harm from dog bites,” the court observed.
The judges said the judiciary could not remain oblivious to incidents in which children, elderly citizens and even international visitors had become victims of dog attacks.
The court consequently directed states and Union Territories to undertake coordinated efforts to expand shelters, improve sterilisation capacity and create adequate infrastructure for handling stray animals.
The proceedings stem from a suo motu case initiated by the apex court in July 2025 after reports highlighted a rise in dog-bite incidents and rabies-related deaths, particularly among children in the national capital.