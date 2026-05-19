Right to life includes freedom from dog attacks, says SC; upholds order barring return of relocated strays

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to modify or recall its earlier directions on the relocation and sterilisation of stray dogs, reiterating that dogs removed from public places after sterilisation and vaccination cannot be released back to their original locations.

Holding that the right to life with dignity includes the right to live without the threat of dog attacks, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria dismissed all petitions seeking reconsideration of its earlier order and upheld the standard operating procedures framed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The court also directed states and Union Territories to strengthen infrastructure for managing stray dogs, observing that implementation of the Animal Birth Control Programme remained patchy and inadequate despite rising incidents of dog attacks across the country.

No return to original locations

The bench reaffirmed its November 2025 directions that stray dogs picked up from educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and other public places should be relocated to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination and must not be released back to the areas from where they were removed.