Rising Yamuna forces evacuation of 55 families in UP’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad and other parts of Delhi-NCR continue to grapple with flooding as the Yamuna river swells following heavy discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage. Despite a slight dip in water levels, the situation remains critical, with thousands evacuated and large tracts of low-lying areas still inundated.

In Ghaziabad district, at least 55 families were rescued from Badarpur village in the Loni sub-division. The evacuation was carried out with the assistance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“Arrangements for food, including milk for infants, have been made for the rescued families. Camps have been set up, though many villagers are hesitant to move,” additional district magistrate (finance) Saurabh Bhatt said.

The district administration has prioritised protecting the Yamuna embankment to prevent further inundation.

Engineers from the irrigation department are on round-the-clock duty, while health teams, ambulances, essential medicines, and fodder supplies for cattle have been dispatched to affected villages including Mirpur Hindu, Pachayra, Cardamom, Lutfullapur Nawada and Allipur.

Neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar has witnessed a larger scale evacuation, with more than 3,800 residents and 1,471 cattle shifted from flood-hit villages in Jewar and Sadar tehsils. Relief camps and community kitchens have been established to provide food and medical assistance.

Two NDRF teams, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) unit, fire department personnel and boats are engaged in ongoing rescue operations.