‘Roaches, rodent droppings’: Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart outlets in Maharashtra face action

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 14 online food delivery establishments, including outlets operated by Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart, after a statewide inspection drive found serious food safety and hygiene violations.

The drive, conducted on 13 August, covered 86 establishments selling food through online platforms. The FDA issued improvement notices to 60 establishments and ordered one to immediately halt business activity.

Of the 14 suspended licences, five were of Blinkit outlets, five of Zepto, two of Instamart and one each of Bhagwati Stores and Swinsta ENT Pvt Ltd, which also operates an Instamart outlet.

Inspectors reported violations including rodent droppings, cockroach infestations and expired food stock. Several Mumbai outlets were found with rusted storage racks, food stored directly on the floor, poor segregation of food and non-food items, and failure to follow FIFO/FEFO stock rotation norms.

At a Blink Commerce outlet in Ghatkopar, the establishment scored 34 out of 74 in the inspection.