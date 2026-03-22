Row over BJP candidate’s ‘Hindu MLA’ remark in Kerala; Cong, CPI(M) move EC

A political controversy has erupted in poll-bound Kerala over alleged communal remarks by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate B. Gopalakrishnan, with the Congress and CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) approaching the Election Commission (EC) seeking action.

The row centres on a campaign video in which Gopalakrishnan purportedly claimed that the Guruvayur constituency had not elected a Hindu MLA for nearly five decades and questioned why candidates from the community were not fielded by rival parties.

In the video, he also allegedly described Guruvayur — a major pilgrimage centre — as being under the control of “temple thieves” for decades.

Complaints filed, legal action sought

Congress-affiliated Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has filed a police complaint and moved the Kerala High Court, seeking strict action, including disqualification of the candidate.

KSU leaders said complaints have also been submitted to the district administration, police authorities and election officials, alleging that the remarks were aimed at creating communal divisions to influence voters.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the alleged comments, saying they reflected a pattern of divisive politics.

“BJP leaders always seek votes by attempting to divide people in the name of religion and caste,” he said, adding that Kerala has a tradition of communal harmony.