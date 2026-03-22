Row over BJP candidate’s ‘Hindu MLA’ remark in Kerala; Cong, CPI(M) move EC
Complaints filed, HC approached as parties allege communal overtones ahead of polls
A political controversy has erupted in poll-bound Kerala over alleged communal remarks by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate B. Gopalakrishnan, with the Congress and CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) approaching the Election Commission (EC) seeking action.
The row centres on a campaign video in which Gopalakrishnan purportedly claimed that the Guruvayur constituency had not elected a Hindu MLA for nearly five decades and questioned why candidates from the community were not fielded by rival parties.
In the video, he also allegedly described Guruvayur — a major pilgrimage centre — as being under the control of “temple thieves” for decades.
Complaints filed, legal action sought
Congress-affiliated Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has filed a police complaint and moved the Kerala High Court, seeking strict action, including disqualification of the candidate.
KSU leaders said complaints have also been submitted to the district administration, police authorities and election officials, alleging that the remarks were aimed at creating communal divisions to influence voters.
Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the alleged comments, saying they reflected a pattern of divisive politics.
“BJP leaders always seek votes by attempting to divide people in the name of religion and caste,” he said, adding that Kerala has a tradition of communal harmony.
He pointed out that constituencies such as Ponnani, with a Muslim-majority population, have elected Hindu MLAs, while Guruvayur has also elected representatives from other communities.
“It is the Election Commission that should take action… we have already filed a complaint,” Satheesan said.
CPI(M) alleges divisive intent
CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary A.C. Moideen alleged that the remarks were intended to create divisions among voters.
He said the BJP had little role in the development of the Guruvayur temple town and accused the party of attempting to polarise the electorate ahead of the polls.
He also questioned the contribution of Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi to the development of the area.
No response from BJP candidate
There was no immediate response from Gopalakrishnan on the allegations.
Guruvayur is a prominent temple town and an important pilgrimage centre in Kerala.
The controversy comes ahead of the Assembly elections, with political parties intensifying campaigns and scrutiny over remarks seen as having communal overtones.
The Election Commission is yet to respond publicly to the complaints.
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