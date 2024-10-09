RSS member brings Sonam Wangchuk some mosquito repellent

Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike for the last four days, said on Wednesday, 9 October, that a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh came to him last night, extended his support and even gave him some mosquito repellent.

Wangchuk, who has been camping at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi, is yet to be approached by a central government representative, a group member said.

"Someone came around 10:30–11 p.m., and brought herbal mosquito repellent for us. He stayed away from the gate, and said he did not want to be captured in any CCTV camera," Wangchuk, on strike with several of his supporters since Sunday, said on X.

"He said he is with the RSS, and close to BJP. He said we have our sympathy with you, and people of Ladakh, but we cannot come out openly," he said.