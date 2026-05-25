Rubio dismisses anti-India rhetoric controversy, says Trump is a ‘big fan’ of Modi and India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday sought to downplay concerns over alleged anti-India rhetoric emanating from the United States, asserting that President Donald Trump remains a strong admirer of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rubio's remarks came amid a controversy triggered by a question posed to him during a media interaction on Sunday regarding instances of alleged racism and anti-India comments circulating in the United States. The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many linking the question to a social media post reposted by Trump that described India and China as “hellholes” and appeared to accuse people from both countries of exploiting America's birthright citizenship provisions.

Addressing the issue again on Monday, Rubio rejected suggestions that such comments reflected the US administration's outlook towards India.

“The President is a big fan of India, a big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” Rubio said.

“I wouldn't be here if the President didn't want me to be here. He wouldn't have sent someone like Sergio Gor to be our ambassador, someone who's very close to the President,” he added.

Rubio is currently on a four-day visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral ties that have faced strains over several issues since last year.

State Department deletes controversial exchange

The controversy deepened after the US State Department initially posted Rubio's response to the racism-related question on X but later removed that portion of the exchange from its official social media feed.