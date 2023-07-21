Ruckus in MP's Dhar for 'banning' entry of Dalits into temple

A ruckus was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after a board was put up in Lohari village outside a temple stating Dalits were prohibited from entering there.

The board, however, was removed following protests by the people of the Dalit community.

The board -- that was first noticed on Wednesday at Shri Narvdeshwar Mahadev Temple -- mentioned that "Harijans are prohibited from coming to the temple".