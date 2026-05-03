Ruckus at counting centre in Mamata's constituency as alleged BJP vehicles enter premises

Tension flared outside the counting centre for Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency on Sunday after Trinamool Congress workers alleged that two vehicles carrying Bharatiya Janata Party flags were allowed inside the premises where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being stored ahead of counting day.

The incident occurred at the Sakhawat Memorial Girls School counting centre in Kolkata, a day before votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be counted on 4 May.

TMC workers raise alarm

TMC workers stationed near the counting centre claimed the vehicles approached the strongroom area despite heavy restrictions around the premises.

“The CAPF personnel at the spot are not allowing any vehicle or person to enter the premises of the counting centre without valid identity proof. Then how come this car, which we have not seen in the past few days, was allowed entry? Once we protested, the central forces asked us to move 100 metres away,” a TMC activist alleged.

The party claimed police personnel assured them the vehicle would be removed but said it remained inside the area for some time.

A senior Election Commission of India official denied wrongdoing and said the vehicle was merely passing through Harish Mukherjee Road.

The official stated that security personnel checked the car and allowed it to leave after finding “nothing objectionable”.

Comes after Mamata’s sit-in protest

The latest controversy comes just days after Mamata Banerjee herself staged a nearly four-hour sit-in outside the same counting centre on Thursday night.

The chief minister had then alleged that unauthorised individuals had entered the strongroom premises where EVMs are stored.

Despite publicly expressing confidence about a “landslide victory”, Banerjee has repeatedly alleged the possibility of “counting malpractice and EVM tampering”.