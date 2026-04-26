Russia crude import data deemed ‘confidential’ as CIC backs denial under RTI
Commission cites strategic, economic interests; directs improved disclosures, issues show-cause notice
The Central Information Commission has upheld the denial of detailed data on India’s crude oil imports from Russia, backing the Petroleum Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell on grounds that the information is “commercial and confidential” and linked to national interests.
The case pertains to an RTI (Right to Information) plea seeking company-wise and country-wise details of crude oil imports from Russia between June 2022 and June 2025.
The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) had rejected the request, stating that such data is exempt from disclosure under Sections 8(1)(d) and 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act, which relate to commercial confidence and fiduciary relationships.
The First Appellate Authority upheld this decision.
In its interim order, the Commission said disclosure of the requested information “would prejudicially affect the strategic and economic interest of the State and also affect relations with foreign states”.
It ruled that the exemption is valid under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, and that no further relief is warranted.
Details sought by applicant
The RTI application had sought a detailed break-up of crude oil imports from Russia, including data for major companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, ONGC Videsh Limited, Reliance Industries Limited and Nayara Energy.
Officials said that while such granular data cannot be disclosed, aggregate figures on crude imports are available on the PPAC website.
The Commission also issued a show-cause notice to a PPAC official for failing to attend the hearing despite prior notice, asking why penalty proceedings under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act should not be initiated.
It further noted deficiencies in proactive disclosures on the authority’s website and directed compliance with Section 4 of the RTI Act.
Directions for transparency
Invoking its powers under Section 25(5), the Commission recommended that the public authority improve suo motu disclosures, including details on organisational structure, functions, duties of officials, and remuneration.
India has significantly increased imports of discounted crude oil from Russia since 2022, making it a key component of the country’s energy strategy.
The Commission’s order underscores the balance between transparency obligations under RTI and protection of sensitive economic and geopolitical information.