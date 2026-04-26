Russia crude import data deemed ‘confidential’ as CIC backs denial under RTI

The Central Information Commission has upheld the denial of detailed data on India’s crude oil imports from Russia, backing the Petroleum Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell on grounds that the information is “commercial and confidential” and linked to national interests.

The case pertains to an RTI (Right to Information) plea seeking company-wise and country-wise details of crude oil imports from Russia between June 2022 and June 2025.

The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) had rejected the request, stating that such data is exempt from disclosure under Sections 8(1)(d) and 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act, which relate to commercial confidence and fiduciary relationships.

The First Appellate Authority upheld this decision.

In its interim order, the Commission said disclosure of the requested information “would prejudicially affect the strategic and economic interest of the State and also affect relations with foreign states”.

It ruled that the exemption is valid under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, and that no further relief is warranted.