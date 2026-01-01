Russia downs 250 Ukrainian drones, including 12 targeting Moscow
Defence ministry says air defences intercepted UAVs and other aerial threats overnight
Russian air defences shot down 250 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, including 12 aimed at the Moscow region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
In addition to the drones, the ministry said one guided aerial bomb and a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft were intercepted. Russian forces also targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, ammunition depots, drone assembly sites, and 154 temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.
The ministry released a flight map and video showing the wreckage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from an attempted attack on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Footage displayed fragments of black UAVs, wooden components, and red wiring scattered in the snow at interception sites.
According to the flight map, some drones were launched from Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions, with others flying over Russia’s Bryansk, Smolensk, and Tver regions before being downed.
Some followed a near-direct eastward route, while others took a longer path near the Russia-Belarus border. Interception points were recorded over Bryansk, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions.
The Defence Ministry confirmed that the attempted attack occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday, caused no casualties, and did not damage Russian territory or the presidential residence.
The ministry’s report highlights the ongoing aerial threats in the Russia–Ukraine conflict and Russia’s continued emphasis on defensive operations around its key strategic locations.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines