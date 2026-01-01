Russia downs 250 Ukrainian drones, including 12 targeting Moscow

Russian air defences shot down 250 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, including 12 aimed at the Moscow region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

In addition to the drones, the ministry said one guided aerial bomb and a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft were intercepted. Russian forces also targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, ammunition depots, drone assembly sites, and 154 temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.

The ministry released a flight map and video showing the wreckage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from an attempted attack on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Footage displayed fragments of black UAVs, wooden components, and red wiring scattered in the snow at interception sites.