Sabarimala tantri granted bail in alleged temple gold misappropriation case
Court relief comes after 41 days in remand; prosecution cites financial transactions, defence denies administrative role
The Vigilance Court in Kollam on Wednesday granted bail to Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold ornaments from the Sabarimala Temple.
The case relates to the reported disappearance of gold from the temple’s Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Kattilappali (door frame). Rajeevaru, the temple’s tantri (chief priest), was released after spending 41 days in judicial remand.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing the missing gold, had recorded his arrest as the final one in the sequence of cases under investigation. He was first taken into custody in connection with the Dwarapalaka case. While in remand, his arrest was also registered in the related Kattilappali case.
During the bail hearing, the prosecution argued that the tantri maintained close links with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti. To substantiate its claims, the SIT placed before the court details of financial transactions allegedly linked to Rajeevaru.
According to the prosecution, deposits amounting to Rs 2.05 crore were held in his name at a private financial institution, with an additional Rs 62 lakh deposited in his wife’s name.
The defence, however, contested the allegations, asserting that the tantri’s duties are confined strictly to performing religious rites and overseeing rituals. Counsel for Rajeevaru maintained that he has no authority over the temple’s administrative or financial affairs and therefore cannot be held responsible for any alleged irregularities in the management of gold assets.
The investigation into the missing ornaments is continuing.
With agency input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines