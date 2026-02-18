Sabarimala tantri granted bail in alleged temple gold misappropriation case

The Vigilance Court in Kollam on Wednesday granted bail to Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold ornaments from the Sabarimala Temple.

The case relates to the reported disappearance of gold from the temple’s Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Kattilappali (door frame). Rajeevaru, the temple’s tantri (chief priest), was released after spending 41 days in judicial remand.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing the missing gold, had recorded his arrest as the final one in the sequence of cases under investigation. He was first taken into custody in connection with the Dwarapalaka case. While in remand, his arrest was also registered in the related Kattilappali case.