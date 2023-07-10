Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in different states: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states in north India and urged all party workers to help in the relief measures.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Gandhi said on Twitter.