Salman Khan's brother-in-law gets court notice over 'Ruslaan' title

Ayush Sharma is playing the lead role in the movie.



It has been alleged that Ruslaan is a copy of the original 2009 movie Ruslaan produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor.



The plea claimed that the dialogues and story of the original Ruslaan were copied by the defendants.



The trailer of Ayush Sharma's upcoming movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21.



The 2009 movie 'Ruslaan' also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.



Recently, the trailer of Ayush Sharma's film has been released, directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.