Same-sex marriage: Can Special Marriage Act be read per Constitutional safeguards against discrimination?

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who began the arguments on the last day of the hearing, said that the petitioners were not seeking an interpretation of every gendered word in the Special Marriage Act (SMA) in a gender-neutral way. “We are only leaning on those parts of the SMA that require a constitution-compliant reading on grounds of discrimination.”

Singhvi underscored that until the rights of non-heterosexual couples to marry under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA), 1955, are accommodated by the Court or the legislature, non-heterosexual marriages will not meet the preconditions for the triggering of Section 21A of the HMA. Section 21A of the HMA deals with divorce.

He pointed out to the court that non-heterosexual Hindu couples who marry under the SMA would be excluded from legal succession acts: “They will be governed by the Indian Succession Act, 1925 (ISA) like the non-Hindu couples.”

The petitioners argued against civil unions as they would not be an equal alternative and were not considered a 'marriage'. 'By excluding same-sex couples from civil marriage, the state is declaring that it is legitimate to differentiate between their commitments and the commitments of heterosexual couples. Ultimately, the message is that the relationships same-sex couples have [are] not as important or as significant as 'real' marriage, and that such lesser relationships cannot have the name of marriage,' said Singhvi.

Singhvi also explained that the minimum age for lesbian couples would be 18 and that for gay couples, it would be 21, as required by the Constitution. In the case of those who are genderfluid, it could be 18. For a transgender man, the minimum age would be 21, and for a transgender woman, it would be 18.