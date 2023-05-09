Same-sex marriage: Indian Constitution a ‘tradition breaker’, says SC

On Day 8 of the Supreme Court hearing on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage, the Madhya Pradesh government questioned if there was indeed a fundamental right under the Constitution for persons to marry.

Faced with this question, the Supreme Court queried if only heterosexuality was the core element of marriage and pointed out that the Indian Constitution has long been a ‘tradition breaker’.

Appearing for Madhya Pradesh, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said that the first question that needed to be answered was whether there was a fundamental right for persons in same-sex relations to marry, as a result of articles 14 (equality before law), 15 (no discrimination on any grounds) or 21 (protection of life and personal liberty).

When Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud countered him by asking whether he was in fact stating in his arguments that there was no fundamental right to marry, Dwivedi said that wasn’t what he meant. “Heterosexual people have the right to marry as per their personal law, custom and religion. That has been continuous—that is the foundation of their right,” said Dwivedi, attempting to explain his position.