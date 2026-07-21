Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests against proposed FTAs on Wednesday
Farmers' body writes to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to stop the Centre from signing the proposed India-US trade pact and announces nationwide demonstrations
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced nationwide protests on Wednesday against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other trade pacts, while urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene to prevent the Centre from signing them.
In an open letter to the President, the farmers' body urged her to direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the proposed India-US FTA, repeal existing FTAs and ensure a parliamentary discussion on their impact on the economy, self-reliance and national sovereignty.
The SKM alleged that the agreements were being negotiated in secrecy and claimed they would adversely affect small and marginal farmers as well as the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
According to the organisation, the proposed trade deals would allow subsidised agricultural and industrial products from countries such as the United States and members of the European Union into the Indian market, hurting domestic producers.
The SKM also demanded that all documents related to the FTA negotiations be made public and debated in Parliament before any agreement with long-term economic implications is finalised.
It further claimed that increased imports of subsidised dairy products, processed food, edible oils and other agricultural commodities could depress domestic prices and reduce farmers' incomes.
The farmers' body said July 22 would be observed as "Farmers' Pledge Day against FTAs", with public meetings to be held in villages and participants taking a pledge to continue protests until the agreements are repealed.
The SKM also condemned the police action against students protesting in Delhi on Monday and announced that its members would burn effigies of Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.
Extending support to the student protesters, it backed demands including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination-related issues.
As part of its nationwide programme, the SKM said state coordination committees and affiliated organisations would organise demonstrations outside the offices of NDA MPs, burn effigies of Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, and open toll plazas from noon to 3 pm.