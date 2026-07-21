Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests against proposed FTAs on Wednesday

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced nationwide protests on Wednesday against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other trade pacts, while urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene to prevent the Centre from signing them.

In an open letter to the President, the farmers' body urged her to direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the proposed India-US FTA, repeal existing FTAs and ensure a parliamentary discussion on their impact on the economy, self-reliance and national sovereignty.

The SKM alleged that the agreements were being negotiated in secrecy and claimed they would adversely affect small and marginal farmers as well as the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

According to the organisation, the proposed trade deals would allow subsidised agricultural and industrial products from countries such as the United States and members of the European Union into the Indian market, hurting domestic producers.

The SKM also demanded that all documents related to the FTA negotiations be made public and debated in Parliament before any agreement with long-term economic implications is finalised.

It further claimed that increased imports of subsidised dairy products, processed food, edible oils and other agricultural commodities could depress domestic prices and reduce farmers' incomes.