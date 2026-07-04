Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation to join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws, has extended support to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged examination irregularities and announced that a delegation will join the sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to CJP president Abhijit Dipke, the SKM said it stood in "wholehearted solidarity" with the peaceful democratic protest and with the students, youth and their families participating in the agitation.

The farmers' body said its delegation would visit the protest site at 11 am on Sunday to express support for the protesting students and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who, along with several students, has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The SKM also conveyed its "deepest sympathies" to students and families affected by what it described as the Modi government's "chronic paper leaks and examination mismanagement".

"Every student has the right to a transparent, fair and credible system of education and examinations. Ensuring accountability in this regard is the responsibility of the government," the letter said.