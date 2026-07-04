Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation to join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday
Farmers' body extends support to agitation over alleged examination irregularities, says students' struggle is linked to farmers' concerns
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws, has extended support to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged examination irregularities and announced that a delegation will join the sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
In a letter addressed to CJP president Abhijit Dipke, the SKM said it stood in "wholehearted solidarity" with the peaceful democratic protest and with the students, youth and their families participating in the agitation.
The farmers' body said its delegation would visit the protest site at 11 am on Sunday to express support for the protesting students and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who, along with several students, has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The SKM also conveyed its "deepest sympathies" to students and families affected by what it described as the Modi government's "chronic paper leaks and examination mismanagement".
"Every student has the right to a transparent, fair and credible system of education and examinations. Ensuring accountability in this regard is the responsibility of the government," the letter said.
The organisation said its National Council had adopted a resolution on 17 June backing the student movement seeking Pradhan's resignation and opposing what it termed the "scam culture" in the education sector under the BJP-led NDA government.
It also recalled that it had earlier criticised the suspension of the CJP's social media accounts.
"The students and the youth are also the children of farmers and the future of India. Samyukta Kisan Morcha firmly believes that the struggles of students and youth are the struggle of farmers," the letter said.
The SKM added that it considered it the moral responsibility of farmers and democratic organisations to support young people fighting for their education, future and justice.
The farmers' body expressed hope that its delegation's visit on Sunday would strengthen the democratic movement and encourage the government to engage in meaningful dialogue while taking what it called "necessary actions beginning with the resignation of the Education Minister".
In a separate press statement, the SKM appealed to students, youth, farmers, workers and members of the public to join the protest at Jantar Mantar and support the demand for accountability in the examination system.
The SKM, an umbrella organisation of more than three dozen farmers' unions, primarily from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, led the year-long protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three farm laws enacted in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the laws in November 2021 following prolonged demonstrations by farmers.