Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold meeting

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded an agitation in 2020-21 against three farm laws that have since been repealed, will hold a meeting on Thursday, 22 February to discuss the situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana where thousands of farmers are camping as part of the "Delhi Chalo" call given by their organisations.

Several SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states have assembled for the meeting.

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the SKM will discuss what happened at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on Wednesday, 21 February.

Besides, the farmers' body will also take a decision on how to support the ongoing agitation, Lakhowal added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" march to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

However, the SKM is not a part of the "Delhi Chalo" march.

Farmer leaders put the march on hold for two days on Wednesday after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.

The deceased farmer was identified as Shubh Karan Singh, a resident of Ballo village in Bathinda district of Punjab.