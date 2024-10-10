Shimla mosque row: Whose right is it to demolish any part, or to deny it?

Two Muslim bodies in Himachal Pradesh are divided over the demolition of three allegedly unauthorised storeys of the disputed mosque located in Sanjauli.

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner's court had on 5 October ordered demolition of the three new storeys of the five-storey mosque. It gave two months' time to the Waqf Board and the president of the mosque committee to execute the orders.

Now, the All Himachal Muslim's Organisation (AHMO) has said it will challenge the order in the court of the appellate authority and go to the Supreme Court if necessary, while the Sanjauli mosque committee has already given its nod for demolition of the portions in contention.

The municipal commissioner's court had also observed that the mosque committee had itself offered to demolish the unauthorised portion.

On 12 September, a day after 10 people were injured during a protest demanding demolition, the Muslim welfare committee gave a representation to the municipal commissioner asking to seal an unauthorised portion of the Sanjauli mosque and said they would themselves demolish this portion.