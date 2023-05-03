Sanjay Singh's name in excise policy case charge sheet not mistake but deliberate: AAP

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh had announced that he will file a criminal defamation case against two ED officials because they put his name in the charge sheet and later revealed to media that even Sanjay Singh is involved in this concocted scam," he said.



Bharadwaj accused the ED of scaring the opposition parties and claimed that they had "apologised to Sanjay Singh".



"This is the first time that the ED director had to apologise to someone. In a way, Centre had to apologise to Sanjay Singh and the AAP," he said.



Seeking to know how the "mistake" could happen, he opined that it was a misfire.



"They said the name was mentioned by mistake. How can this happen? A BJP MP's name didn't come by mistake. It was inserted at the behest of the PMO. This whole alleged scam is fake and the entire case is false."