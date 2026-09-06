The forest has been reclaimed…

In the deep valleys around Talavadi and Talamalai, along the winding roads of Dhimbam and across the difficult country stretching towards the Moyar, the forest guards of Sathyamangalam still remember the days when entering the jungle meant entering Veerappan’s world.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan was not merely a fugitive in these forests. For more than three decades, he built a parallel empire of guns, sandalwood, ivory and informers; a reign of terror across the forests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The human and ecological cost was enormous — 180 people, including police personnel, forest officials and civilians, murdered; 2,000 elephants killed for an estimated 40,000 kg of ivory; sandalwood smuggled to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Among the gang’s 45 kidnappings was Kannada film star Rajkumar, who was held for 108 days in the year 2000.

When Veerappan and three associates were killed in a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force operation near Papparapatti on 18 October 2004, Sathyamangalam heaved a sigh of relief. With the guns silenced and the state able to reclaim the forest, a landscape that had been battered by organised hunting and illegal extraction had a chance to recover.

That recovery has been remarkable.

Sathyamangalam became a wildlife sanctuary in 2008 and a tiger reserve in 2013. Spread across about 1,408 sq. km, the reserve is one of the most important wildlife corridors in south India, connecting the Western and Eastern Ghats and linking the Nilgiris with the Biligiriranga landscape and forests further east.

The latest camera-trap assessment puts the tiger population at 112, against 18 in 2010. The elephant population is estimated at around 651, while 54 anti-poaching camps now support regular protection through foot patrols, watchers, cameras and intelligence gathering.

Tigers cannot flourish in such numbers without adequate prey, water, cover and space. Their return is an indicator of a broader improvement.