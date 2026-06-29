SBI sought removal of Ram temple donation-counting staff 3 months ago: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed that the State Bank of India (SBI) had recommended the removal of officials posted at the donation-counting centre of the Ram temple in Ayodhya three months ago and questioned who had protected them before the alleged embezzlement came to light.

Addressing reporters in Raipur, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that the reported donation embezzlement at the Ram temple, in which eight people have been arrested so far, was only the beginning.

"Ayodhya ki loot jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baaki hai (the alleged loot in Ayodhya was only a glimpse; Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)," Khera said.

He claimed that SBI had flagged concerns over officials deployed at the temple's donation-counting centre months before the alleged irregularities surfaced.

"SBI had recommended three months ago that those posted at the counting centre be removed. Who has been protecting them? Nagpur or Delhi?" he asked.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Khera questioned whether action similar to the state's "bulldozer" drive would be taken against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) if wrongdoing was established.