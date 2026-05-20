SC acquits Sri Lankan national in LTTE revival case, says he was falsely implicated

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a Sri Lankan national convicted under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) for alleged involvement in efforts to revive the banned LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), holding that he had been falsely implicated due to mistaken identity and that the prosecution had failed to establish its case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi set aside the conviction and five-year prison sentence imposed on the appellant, observing that the evidence on record clearly indicated that he was not the absconding accused known as “Sri”, whom investigators had been attempting to trace in connection with the case.

“It is, therefore, clearly a case where the appellant has been falsely implicated by being assigned the identity of another person, namely, the so-called absconding accused ‘Sri’ (A-5),” the bench said.

The court also criticised the investigating agency for what it described as “inaction and indolence”, noting that no material had been produced to show what efforts were undertaken to locate and apprehend the actual absconding accused.

The verdict came on an appeal challenging an April 2025 judgment of the Madras High Court, which had upheld the conviction and sentence awarded by a trial court in Tamil Nadu.

Case stemmed from alleged LTTE revival conspiracy

According to the FIR (First Information Report) registered in 2015, investigators received information regarding an alleged conspiracy to rejuvenate the banned LTTE.

The prosecution alleged that a person identified as “Sri” supplied 75 cyanide capsules and 60 grams of a chemical referred to as GPS-4, allegedly intended for the manufacture of cyanide, to another accused. The materials were purportedly meant to be transported to Sri Lanka for use in reorganising LTTE cadres and targeting rival Tamil leaders.

Several accused were subsequently arrested, tried and convicted. However, proceedings against the alleged conspirator “Sri” were separated after he was declared absconding.

The appellant was arrested on 16 December 2021 after investigators claimed that he was, in fact, the absconding accused operating under a different identity.

The Sri Lankan national consistently denied the allegation, maintaining that he had been wrongly identified and had no connection with the accused referred to as “Sri”.