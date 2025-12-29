Unnao survivor welcomes SC decision, ‘not sitting in ivory towers’, court says

“We are not sitting in ivory towers.” With this pointed observation, the Supreme Court of India on Monday sought to assert judicial awareness of both public outrage and political overtones as it stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case involving a minor.

A three-judge vacation bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih was hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the high court’s December 23 order. The apex court stayed the operation of that order and directed that Sengar should not be released from custody, even as it issued notice to him to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.

The survivor welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the order, expressing relief and renewed faith in the justice system. “I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning,” she told PTI over the phone from Delhi. “I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so.”

“We are conscious of the fact that when a convict or an undertrial has been released, such orders are not ordinarily stayed by this court without hearing such persons,” the bench said. “But in view of peculiar facts, where the convict is also convicted for a separate offence, we stay the operation of the Delhi High Court.”