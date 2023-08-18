SC adjourns Umar Khalid bail plea, will hear the case after 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the bail application of activist Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots case and it was suggested that it would be posted after two weeks.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi are hearing the case after Justice Prashant Mishra from the earlier bench recused himself from the case last week. Mishra was on the bench along with Justice AS Bopanna.

When the matter came up for hearing, Justice Bose told Khalid’s lawyer senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the matter will be heard on a day that non-miscellaneous day. Sibal agreed and the matter was posted after two weeks.