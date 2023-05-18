SC agrees to hear plea against HC order on scientific survey of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque

The counsel said the high court had passed an order, pending judgment being reserved, and an application was made for carbon dating, which was allowed by the high court. The bench agreed to examine the matter.



Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a 'scientific survey' of the 'Shivling' in the Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.



The high court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage was done to the structure during the survey. A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling. The ASI had submitted its report in a sealed envelope.