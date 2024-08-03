SC agrees to reopen Mullaperiyar case, re-examine 1886 lease deed between Kerala, TN

The Supreme Court has agreed to reopen the Mullaperiyar case to re-examine the validity of the lease deed of 1886 between Kerala and Tamil Nadu conceding to the issues raised by the state of Kerala in the original suit no.4 of 2014. The plea is likely to be listed on 30 September.

The suit was initially filed by the state of Tamil Nadu alleging that Kerala's construction of a major car project in the Mullaperiyar catchment area encroaches on land leased to Tamil Nadu. It is important to remember that though the dam is in Kerala, based on an 1886 lease agreement for 999 years by the British, it is operated by Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih stated in the petition filed by Tamil Nadu that it will consider matters in detail, including whether the 1886 lease agreement related to the Mullaperiyar Dam is valid. The bench has asked both the states to submit documents within eight weeks.

The court will consider whether Tamil Nadu's petition remains viable, review the lease agreement, and determine if the central government has succession rights to it. The issues include how the State Reorganisation Act and the lease agreements are affected, whether Kerala's construction interferes with Tamil Nadu's lease rights, and if Kerala has encroached on Tamil Nadu's leased land in Kerala.