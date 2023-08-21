SC allows Centre to file response on pleas challenging caste-based survey in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Union government a period of one week to file its reply to the batch of pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar.

"I am for the Central government. There are ramifications. I am not on this side or the other. I want to place on record my submissions,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N Bhatti.

The bench reiterated that it will not pass any interim direction requiring the Bihar government to abstain from publishing the results of the caste-based survey.

“We will not stay the survey unless a prima facie case is made out," the bench told the petitioners, who have filed special leave petitions against the Patna High Court’s order dismissing pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar.