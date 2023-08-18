SC refuses to stay publication of caste-based survey results in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any interim direction requiring the Bihar government to abstain from publishing the results of the caste-based survey.

“We will not stay anything, unless there is a strong prima facie case,” told a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti to the petitioners, who had filed special leave petitions against the Patna High Court’s order dismissing pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar.

Notably, the caste-based survey in Bihar has been completed and its results are expected to be out soon in the public domain.