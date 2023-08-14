SC defers hearing on pleas challenging Patna HC’s order on caste-based survey in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on a batch of petitions against Patna High Court’s order dismissing pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti directed that all similar special leave petitions will be re-listed for hearing on August 18.

During a short hearing, it was contended that the matter will become infructuous, as the Bihar government had issued notification on August 1 to complete the remainder of the survey process within three days.

The Supreme Court maintained that it is not to pass any interim stay order in the matter to halt the survey process, which was resumed by the state government following the high court verdict.