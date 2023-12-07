SC bar assn president calls Dave's letter to CJI malicious, motivated & dubious

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish C Aggarwala has written to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday, expressing "shock" at an open letter to the head of the judiciary by Dushyant Dave, a senior member of the bar.

Aggarwala's letter comes a day after senior advocate Dushyant Dave wrote an open letter to the CJI expressing anguish over "certain happenings" in the listing of cases and their reallocation to other benches in the Supreme Court, and sought immediate corrective measures.

A day before Dave released his letter, Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul had expressed surprise when some lawyers, including Prashant Bhushan, alleged sudden deletion of pleas related to the Centre's alleged delay in acting on the collegium's recommendations on elevation and transfer of high court judges, from the cause list of court number 2.

In his letter, Aggarwala requested the CJI to ignore "such malicious, motivated and dubious attempts" that are nothing but "self-serving attacks on the independence of the judiciary".

"If the Chief Justice of India succumbs to such pressure tactics, it would sound a death knell to the independence of this great institution at the hands of certain vested interests," he said.

Aggarwala added that of late, a growing tendency has emerged of writing such letters to sitting CJIs to "exert undue pressure" on the administration of justice. Such letters, he said, were written demonstratively with respect to a few selected cases and at the behest of some influential litigants.