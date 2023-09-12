SC grants interim protection to rtd Col booked by Manipur Police for book on Kuki rebellion

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection against arrest to a retired colonel of the Indian Army who was booked by Manipur Police for authoring a book allegedly twisting the state’s history.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered that no coercive step will be taken against the petitioner till the next date of listing.

“This book was published a year before…. There is not a word about communities… It is all about military tactics,” submitted senior advocate Anand Grover before the bench.

The bench asked: “Why does everyone come under (Article) 32?”

“In Manipur, houses and offices of lawyers are ransacked and two of them are now in a camp of CRPF,” Grover said.