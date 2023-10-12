SC imposes cost of Rs 65 lakh on Punjab State Power Corporation for raking up same issue again and again

The Supreme Court has imposed a cost of Rs 65 lakh on the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd for raking up an issue relating to payment of monthly tariff due to private firms.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia. and Aravind Kumar directed the public sector undertaking to pay Nabha Power Ltd and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd a cost of Rs.40 lakh and Rs.25 lakh, respectively.

"The dispute inter se the parties is in the nature of a contractual dispute. Normally, costs must go with the succeeding party in case of a contractual dispute. This is more so where one party repeatedly seeks to evade the rigors of the order," observed the bench in a recent order.

It noted that the pricing of the coal was found to be the crux of the problem and was adjudicated vide a judgment passed in October 2017 but the very issue was sought to be raked up again.