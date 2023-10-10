Supreme Court seeks clarification from Gujarat on prisoners' remission applications

Gujarat has been directed by the Supreme Court to provide a detailed explanation regarding the time frame involved in adjudicating applications filed by incarcerated individuals seeking remission.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday additionally instructed the State “to furnish information pertaining to the quantity of pending petitions, both at the High Court and Supreme Court levels, seeking premature release”.

This matter has been scheduled for further consideration on November 24.

The Bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal, presided over a writ petition initiated by a detainee, who sought the evaluation of his remission application.

Notably, the top court had previously reprimanded the State for its non-compliance with a judicial order in this regard.