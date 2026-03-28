SC issues contempt notice to ASI chief over non-compliance on Delhi heritage sites

The Supreme Court of India has issued a contempt notice to Yadubir Singh Rawat, the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India for failing to comply with its directions on the conservation status of 173 protected heritage sites in Delhi.

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N. Kotiswar Singh took “strong exception” to what it termed a deliberate violation of its earlier order, and directed the ASI chief to personally appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

“The court takes strong exception to the deliberate violation of the order… notice is issued… to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated,” the Bench said.

Court finds gaps in compliance

The court said only a general statement had been submitted regarding compliance, without detailed, site-wise information.

It directed the Delhi government’s archaeology department to file a fresh affidavit with monument-wise details, including steps taken and updated photographs of the sites.

Civic bodies’ response also inadequate

The court also flagged shortcomings in the work of civic agencies:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed only 62 out of 85 identified monuments, with several aspects still incomplete.