SC issues notice on bail plea filed by M3M Group directors in PMLA case relating to bribing of special judge

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on bail plea filed by directors of Gurugram-based realty company M3M Group, Pankaj Bansal and Basant Bansal, in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to alleged bribing of a CBI/ED judge.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh agreed to examine the special leave petition filed by Bansals and sought response of the Central government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

It posted the pleas for further hearing on September 6.