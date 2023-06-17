Delhi HC refuses to intervene in the arrest of M3M directors to Hryana Court

During the hearing, the senior advocates representing the petitioners argued that the arrest was arbitrary and that the ED had disregarded the high court order.



On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju representing the ED opposed the petition and claimed that the present case (bribery case) was a "gross case" which pertained to the independence of the judiciary.



He said that the arrest has been tested by a competent court, resulting in ED custody.



The money laundering case for which the Bansals were arrested stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Sudhir Parmar, a former special judge for ED and CBI cases, who was posted in Panchkula, his nephew and a third M3M group director, Roop Kumar Bansal.



The FIR alleged that Parmar showed favouritism to the accused individuals in the criminal cases of the ED and CBI pending in his court.



The ED said that it has gathered incriminating evidence, such as bank statements and a money trail, to support the allegations mentioned in the FIR.