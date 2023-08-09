SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid bail; case adjourned to August 17

Khalid had filed the special leave petition in the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court decision to deny him bail last year. A notice was issued by the Supreme Court in the case on May 18 and the case came up for hearing on July 12 and July 24; both the times the case was adjourned. On July 12, Delhi police sought adjournment to file an affidavit against the bail and on July 24, Khalid’s lawyers sought adjournment as several of his advocates on record had taken ill.

Justice Mishra, who was appointed to the top court on 19 May 2023, was the judge who had disagreed with Justice Abhay S Oka on granting interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in the 2002 Gujarat riots case for allegedly fabricating evidence of witnesses in the case. As Mishra had disagreed, Oka had requested Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter. The three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta then had granted bail to Teesta.

Delhi High Court had denied Khalid bail on 18 October 2022 in the case. The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar dismissed Khalid’s appeal challenging the trial court order denying him bail in March. Dismissing the appeal, the High Court observed that Khalid had participated in various meetings at Jantar Mantar, Jangpura, Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Jaffarabad and Indian Social Institute on various dates and his name is mentioned from the beginning of the conspiracy till the riots. The judges had claimed that the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) were heading towards the riots because “several conspiratorial meetings” were organised and Khalid had attended a few of them.