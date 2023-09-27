SC judge recuses themselves from Chandrababu Naidu's plea against arrest in Skill Development Corporation scam

Supreme Court judge Justice S.V.N. Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu against his arrest by the CID in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

“My brother (Justice Bhatti) has some reservations about hearing the matter,” said a division bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna without disclosing any specific reason.

The bench did not accede to list the matter for hearing on Monday and said that it could only list the matter for hearing in the next week commencing from October 3.

It did not give any specific date in the matter after the court was apprised that the matter will be mentioned again before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud seeking urgent listing.