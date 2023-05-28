SC lawyer files complaint against Kejriwal, Kharge for remarks against President's caste

"I am filing this complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Delhi, and others who have made provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statements with the sole motive of promoting enmity between the community by mentioning the caste of the President of India Droupadi Murmu.



"Recently I have seen many prominent leaders in media reports making provocative statements by referring to the caste of our Hon'ble President of India regarding the event of the Inauguration of the new Parliament building."

The statements given by Kharge and Kejriwal have been made intentionally, to refer to the caste of the esteemed President of India with the objective of portraying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the present Government have deliberately not invited the President for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.