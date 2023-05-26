Will President Murmu be invited? Will she go? Will she resign?

Earlier BJP leaders had argued that since the foundation stone of the parliament annexe was inaugurated by then-prime minister Indira Gandhi and the library by Rajiv Gandhi as PM, there is a precedent and there is nothing unconstitutional in PM Modi inaugurating the new parliament building.

The Congress has debunked the claims made by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the BJP IT cell by pointing out that President VV Giri inaugerated the parliament building's annexe in 1970 and the parliament library in 2002 was inaugurated by then-president KR Narayanan. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had indeed laid the foundation stone of both buildings but without the hype and the ceremony with which PM Modi laid the foundation of the new parliament building in 2020 and is now about to inaugurate it on Sunday, May 28.

Yet another view has emerged which holds that as a face-saving device and to avoid further embarrassment, the government may invite the president to grace the function on Sunday. Praveen Chakravarthy, writing in The Print, recalled that J. Jayalalithaa had handed over a sceptre or a sengol to MG Ramachandran, and suggested that President Murmu too can be persuaded to hand over the sceptre to the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi has in the past raised eyebrows by walking ahead of President Murmu on ceremonial occasions and official functions at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Similarly, there are photographs in the public domain that show PM Modi seated while then-president Ram Nath Kovind stood behind or by his side.

So, while it is unlikely that President Murmu will resign, is that the only option before her as the opinion piece in The Wire suggested?